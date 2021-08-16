Cancel
Georgia State

Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 5 days ago

Georgians, get ready for the ultimate underground adventure. For anyone who isn’t too familiar with the ever-beautiful town of Dahlonega, one of its claims to fame involves being the site of a huge gold rush back in 1828. During this time period, there was so much gold in Dahlonega that it was laying on top of the grounds, washing off mountainsides, and ready for collecting! While you won’t find much obvious gold nowadays, there is still a chance for you to take a trip back in time and enjoy the magic. Visit Consolidated Gold Mine in Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour in an actual historic gold mine.

Built back in the early 1900s, The Consolidated Gold Mines and processing mill was the largest gold mining operation east of the Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNnoe_0bTE178l00
Google Donna Gardner

Today, most of the mill buildings have disappeared, however, the underground tunnels deep below the Earth still exist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSkFI_0bTE178l00
Google Samuel McLearen

Guests who sign up for the underground tour will be able to venture down 200-feet underground to explore the same exact tunnels that were used to mine for gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM9Oq_0bTE178l00
Google Lauren

With your very own knowledgeable tour guides who are actual miners, visitors will hear tales of the mines, and the struggles miners had when they were chipping away at large Quartz veins to get to the gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzKym_0bTE178l00
Consolidated Gold Mine

A few pro tips before you take the tour - dress comfortably in warm clothing. The mines are at a cool 60-degrees all year long. Additionally, this is a walking tour with three flights of stairs and two ramps. Closed-toed shoes are required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kdlI_0bTE178l00
Consolidated Gold Mine

During the 40-minute underground tour, you’ll walk the mines and see actual pieces of history, various items used over 100-years-ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBZwW_0bTE178l00
Google Barbara Bogar

Just check out these actual dynamite crates, still piled high in the mine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkJKU_0bTE178l00
Google sudhanshu raj singh

After the tour is over and all of the questions for the actual miners are answered, guests can head back upstairs to learn how to gold pan themselves! You never know what you might find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdQlW_0bTE178l00
TripAdvisor management

So gather the family and head on over to Dahlonega for the ultimate underground tour, highlighting Georgia’s history with gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvq8L_0bTE178l00
Google Sierra Bailey

To find out where Consolidated Gold Mine is in Georgia, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2js66k_0bTE178l00
Google Maps

Have you ever taken the Consolidated Gold Mine tour in Dahlonega before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Hopefully, you walked away with something shiny. If you want more information about this tour, including current rates and hours of operation, then check out the Consolidated Gold Mine website .

The post Explore A 100-Year-Old Gold Mine On This Underground Tour In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State .

