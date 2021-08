Stephan Berrouet-Durand knows all too well how dire the situation is in Haiti right now. The veteran chef and Haitian native who splits his time in south Florida was living in Port-au-Prince when a devastating, 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the capital city in 2010, killing more than 200,000 people. He was also in Haiti in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew struck, claiming an estimated 546 lives and causing nearly $2 million in damages.