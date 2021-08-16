Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman uses gun’s laser sight to play with cat, accidentally shoots man

947wls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin woman accidentally shot her friend while using a gun’s laser sight to play with a cat. According to a witness, 19-year-old Jashanti Pleasant, was visiting a friend when a 21-year-old man brought a handgun to the house. The teen picked up the gun, turned on its laser sight, and was trying to get the cat to chase it when she accidentally fired the gun. The man who brought the weapon to the house was standing in the doorway and was hit by the round in his thigh.

www.947wls.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Laser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

US considers ordering commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration is planning a dramatic ramp-up of its airlift from Kabul by making preparations to compel major U.S. airlines to help with the transportation of tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan, while expanding the number of U.S. military bases that could house Afghans. The White House is...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 6

Community Policy