Wisconsin woman uses gun’s laser sight to play with cat, accidentally shoots man

A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot her friend while using a gun’s laser sight to play with a cat. According to a witness, 19-year-old Jashanti Pleasant, was visiting a friend when a 21-year-old man brought a handgun to the house. The teen picked up the gun, turned on its laser sight, and was trying to get the cat to chase it when she accidentally fired the gun. The man who brought the weapon to the house was standing in the doorway and was hit by the round in his thigh.