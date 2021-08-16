I mean W&L only matter to the extent that they help drive revenue

Clearly the threat of lost revenue from the SEC threatening to become the only conference worth watching is more important than teams in the bottom half of the other power conferences holding out hope they can keep a cupcake to get a 6th or 7th victory. We're much better off in the long run if the ACC remains relevant no matter what part of the W&L spectrum we find ourselves in. The alternative is to find a way to end up in the SEC or BIG.. and W&L also don't matter for that.