Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I mean W&L only matter to the extent that they help drive revenue

By WaHoo757 Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Clearly the threat of lost revenue from the SEC threatening to become the only conference worth watching is more important than teams in the bottom half of the other power conferences holding out hope they can keep a cupcake to get a 6th or 7th victory. We're much better off in the long run if the ACC remains relevant no matter what part of the W&L spectrum we find ourselves in. The alternative is to find a way to end up in the SEC or BIG.. and W&L also don't matter for that.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The W#In The Long Run#Cupcake#Sec#Sec#Acc#W L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

MATIC: Is this the only matter of concern

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, is in the running for a sustainable cryptocurrency. Sustainable because in lieu of the recent London hard fork and the updates, Polygon is picking up traction. Some major players have begun eyeing Polygon as a highly effective and profitable network, which brings us to MATIC. If the network improves what becomes of MATIC?
College Sportssportswar.com

Agree to an extent

The SEC doesn’t care one bit about the G5.5 conferences. But a top 4 conference champs arrangement would be no different for them than the current 4 team setup (i.e. they technically have access, but it will never, ever, ever be allowed to happen). So I don’t doubt for a second that the SEC will dangle legitimate access to the playoffs in order to get them to vote against a possible ACC/B1G/PAC Alliance in order expand to 8 or 12 or whatever.
Financial Reportscdcgamingreports.com

Record Q2 revenue drives growth at Aspire Global

Aspire Global reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and profit for the first half of its 2021 financial year after a record performance in the second quarter built on its growth in Q1. Revenue for the six months to 30 June amounted to €103.9m (£88.5m/$121.3m), up 34.2% from €77.4m in...
College Sportssportswar.com

It’s always good to raise the bar

Cool.......so we'd have access to these guys for a few games each season?: -- squarerootofone 08/20/2021 10:25PM. How will this stop any individual school from changing conferences? ** -- Baltimore Hokie 08/20/2021 6:15PM. Just saw that too. Seems like it will be a good move for all 3 conferences --...
EconomyPosted by
Front Office Sports

Drive Shack More Than Doubles Revenue for Quarter

Drive Shack, an owner of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, generated $73.9 million in revenue during Q2 2021, a jump from $32.1 million in the same period last year. The strong quarter was fueled by American Golf, the company’s traditional golf business, which posted $62.3 million in revenue during the...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Matter Health Achieves 2X Growth Across Revenue, Staff and Client Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the explosive growth of its dedicated healthcare team, Matter Health, driven by a rapidly expanding client base and demand from emerging industry verticals. As healthcare innovation reaches new heights, the team has doubled its year-over-year revenue growth, client roster and staff numbers over the past calendar year.
Sportssportswar.com

Arched names never look good on jerseys anyway. Saltalamacchia curse.

FYI - C/O 2022 wing Brice Sensabaugh down to Alabama, Florida, GT & OSU. ** -- Chris Horne. Arched names never look good on jerseys anyway. Saltalamacchia curse. ** -- jonybuck33 08/20/2021 6:20PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
Footballsportswar.com

On the surface I agree completely. But collusion = power/survival

I'm reading this is about voting when it comes to playoff expansion and other things. Keeping the Alliance ADs in lockstep to prevent the SEC/ESPN monster from completely taking over. This Alliance would be 41 P5 schools. Scheduling and matchups are probably wishful thinking for now. Huge power play in regard to money, networks, and direction of college football. Should be fun to watch.
College Sportssportswar.com

Anything that dissolves the playoff is an improvement.

Cool.......so we'd have access to these guys for a few games each season?: -- squarerootofone 08/20/2021 10:25PM. How will this stop any individual school from changing conferences? ** -- Baltimore Hokie 08/20/2021 6:15PM. Just saw that too. Seems like it will be a good move for all 3 conferences --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy