Petroleum trade group: Increased demand, hiccups in refining to blame for pump prices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been a summer of higher prices for it seems like just about everything and leading the way has been gasoline. We’re seeing the highest prices in years now. So, how about a glimmer of hope? Patrick De Haan is the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.com and says, “I think we will be soon or, we are at our peak price for the year.” De Haan says there is a good reason for the higher prices. “The fact that so many Americans didn’t get to enjoy summer last summer, they are not about to let higher prices ruin...