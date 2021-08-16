Re: Running Fusion Host on macOS 12 Monterey

Apple hasn't introduced new features to window management in macOS Monterey, but it's made the existing ones easier to find — and it has made some refinements. The best features are the ones you can find. With the forthcoming macOS Monterey, more users are going to be benefitting from full-screen and Split View apps simply because how to use them is clearer. It's similar to how Apple has revamped the same window management options iniPadOS 15, but it isn't quite as clear. On the iPad, any time you open any window, you get an ellipses icon at the top and its very existence draws you to tap.