Mandan, ND

Thieves Break Hearts of Bismarck/Mandan Charity.

By Scott McGowan
Hot 97-5
 5 days ago
Thing is...something is not valuable until someone buys it!. So you've got to try and sell it...so, lets find the thieves that are trying to sell these things you'll see below. These items were stolen from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's upcoming Woofstock fundraiser. Problem is, they may have been stolen anytime over the summer. The theft was only recently discovered as they began preparing for this Saturday's event. So you may have already innocently bought one of these "hot" items.

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

