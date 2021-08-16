The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with none of the bumper-to-bumper boat traffic on the water. It’s an ideal destination for kayaking and other watersports, and the Apache Lake Resort & Marina offers a place to stay after a full day of exploring.

Lovingly known as the "hidden gem of the Salt River lakes," Apache Lake is one of the best-kept secrets in the Superstition Mountains.

The water is clear as glass and boasts a gentle current, making it ideal for a variety of watersports.

Apache Lake Marina & Resort is the dominating force in the area, and for good reason.

Two different types of rooms are available, some offering the most basic of amenities and others with a kitchenette and living room.

If you have your own boat, it's guaranteed a spot at the marina.

No boat? No worries - you don't need one!

The lake also features walk-in beaches, which is almost unheard of for man-made bodies of water.

Address: 20909 Apache Trail #6, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

It's just over two hours from Phoenix - and even closer to the popular tourist destinations of Canyon, Saguaro, and Roosevelt Lake - but the lack of crowds makes it feel as if you've been transported to a remote island paradise.Anglers also have a great time on the lake, as Arizona Game and Fish stocks nearly a dozen species of fish here.Featuring the only lakeside motel rooms in Arizona, the resort allows you to immerse yourself in nature without sacrificing the modern amenities we're all accustomed to.All guests enjoy A/C and heat, a full bath, small fridge, microwave, and your choice of one king bed, two queen beds, or two double beds. The décor is simplistic, but that was an intentional move - after all, most of your time will be spent exploring the vast oasis that lies just outside your door. For those who prefer to "rough it," there are plenty of RV sites with water, electric, and sewer hookups as well as several campgrounds right by the water.Both day-use wet slips and long-term dry storage are available, with some of the docks boasting water and electricity hookups.Pontoon boats, jet skis, paddleboards, and kayaks are available for rent, so you don't need to bring anything other than your sense of adventure.When you aren't out paddling the day away, bury your toes in the sand and soak up some rays while sipping a cold drink and enjoying the company of those around you. Then, once you're completely tuckered out, refuel with some delicious grub at the onsite bar and grill, Apache 88!Call (928) 923-6690 to inquire about rates and/or to make a room reservation.

Visit the resort and marina’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Apache Lake or stayed at the Resort & Marina? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below. Check out our previous article for another lake in Arizona where you can have an unforgettable adventure!

