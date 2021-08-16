Cancel
The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 5 days ago

Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with none of the bumper-to-bumper boat traffic on the water. It’s an ideal destination for kayaking and other watersports, and the Apache Lake Resort & Marina offers a place to stay after a full day of exploring.

Lovingly known as the "hidden gem of the Salt River lakes," Apache Lake is one of the best-kept secrets in the Superstition Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277Y2u_0bTDwgXo00
Facebook/Apache Lake Marina & Resort
It's just over two hours from Phoenix - and even closer to the popular tourist destinations of Canyon, Saguaro, and Roosevelt Lake - but the lack of crowds makes it feel as if you've been transported to a remote island paradise.

The water is clear as glass and boasts a gentle current, making it ideal for a variety of watersports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdseI_0bTDwgXo00
Facebook/Apache Lake Marina & Resort
Anglers also have a great time on the lake, as Arizona Game and Fish stocks nearly a dozen species of fish here.

Apache Lake Marina & Resort is the dominating force in the area, and for good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1j9s_0bTDwgXo00
apachelake.com
Featuring the only lakeside motel rooms in Arizona, the resort allows you to immerse yourself in nature without sacrificing the modern amenities we're all accustomed to.

Two different types of rooms are available, some offering the most basic of amenities and others with a kitchenette and living room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKrxL_0bTDwgXo00
apachelake.com
All guests enjoy A/C and heat, a full bath, small fridge, microwave, and your choice of one king bed, two queen beds, or two double beds. The décor is simplistic, but that was an intentional move - after all, most of your time will be spent exploring the vast oasis that lies just outside your door. For those who prefer to "rough it," there are plenty of RV sites with water, electric, and sewer hookups as well as several campgrounds right by the water.

If you have your own boat, it's guaranteed a spot at the marina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452GOF_0bTDwgXo00
Google/Tylor More
Both day-use wet slips and long-term dry storage are available, with some of the docks boasting water and electricity hookups.

No boat? No worries - you don't need one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEPCC_0bTDwgXo00
Facebook/Apache Lake Marina & Resort
Pontoon boats, jet skis, paddleboards, and kayaks are available for rent, so you don't need to bring anything other than your sense of adventure.

The lake also features walk-in beaches, which is almost unheard of for man-made bodies of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbgsL_0bTDwgXo00
Facebook/Apache Lake Resort & Marina
When you aren't out paddling the day away, bury your toes in the sand and soak up some rays while sipping a cold drink and enjoying the company of those around you. Then, once you're completely tuckered out, refuel with some delicious grub at the onsite bar and grill, Apache 88!

Address: 20909 Apache Trail #6, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cXrO_0bTDwgXo00
Google Maps
Call (928) 923-6690 to inquire about rates and/or to make a room reservation.

Visit the resort and marina’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Apache Lake or stayed at the Resort & Marina? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below. Check out our previous article for another lake in Arizona where you can have an unforgettable adventure!

The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State .

