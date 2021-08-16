Man Hurt in Auger Accident

(KNSI) – A 35-year-old man from rural Litchfield was seriously injured after his legs became tangled in an auger inside a grain bin. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 2:00 Friday afternoon for a person stuck in an auger in a grain bin in Forest City Township. Crews from Meeker County, Dassel Fire and Rescue, Litchfield Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and Life Link all responded to the scene. They say Jared Johnson had both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger. Tourniquets were applied, and his legs were freed from the auger.