Seahawks’ Jamal Adams to seek linebacker designation?

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks can franchise tag Jamal Adams next year for an estimated $13M-14M. At least, that’s the case if Adams is considered a safety. If there’s no deal in place between now and next spring, Adams will argue that he should be classified as a linebacker (via PFT).

There is precedent for this sort of thing — multiple linebackers have managed to get classified as defensive ends, adding millions to their franchise tag salaries. Adams’ odds will largely hinge on how the Seahawks use him in 2021. If he sees more snaps at safety than linebacker, then he’ll be fighting an uphill battle. But, if it’s the other way around, Adams could see a tag worth nearly $18M in 2022, perhaps $4M more than the safety tag.

Beyond that, Adams would increase his leverage significantly. A 20% bump in 2023 ~would put him at about $21.5M, giving him $10M more in total between ’22 and ’23. That’d be a much stronger starting point for negotiations for Adams’ camp.

At last check, the Seahawks offered Adams a four-year, $70M deal with $38M guaranteed. That’d keep Bobby Wagner as Seattle’s highest-paid defender while making Adams the NFL’s highest-paid safety by a healthy margin — about $2M/year over Justin Simmons. Adams’ camp, meanwhile, wants $40M guaranteed with all of the bonus money paid out in the first three years, rather than across all four.