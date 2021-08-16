Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks’ Jamal Adams to seek linebacker designation?

By Zachary Links
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFyFH_0bTDw8oT00
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks can franchise tag Jamal Adams next year for an estimated $13M-14M. At least, that’s the case if Adams is considered a safety. If there’s no deal in place between now and next spring, Adams will argue that he should be classified as a linebacker (via PFT).

There is precedent for this sort of thing — multiple linebackers have managed to get classified as defensive ends, adding millions to their franchise tag salaries. Adams’ odds will largely hinge on how the Seahawks use him in 2021. If he sees more snaps at safety than linebacker, then he’ll be fighting an uphill battle. But, if it’s the other way around, Adams could see a tag worth nearly $18M in 2022, perhaps $4M more than the safety tag.

Beyond that, Adams would increase his leverage significantly. A 20% bump in 2023 ~would put him at about $21.5M, giving him $10M more in total between ’22 and ’23. That’d be a much stronger starting point for negotiations for Adams’ camp.

At last check, the Seahawks offered Adams a four-year, $70M deal with $38M guaranteed. That’d keep Bobby Wagner as Seattle’s highest-paid defender while making Adams the NFL’s highest-paid safety by a healthy margin — about $2M/year over Justin Simmons. Adams’ camp, meanwhile, wants $40M guaranteed with all of the bonus money paid out in the first three years, rather than across all four.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLBleacher Report

Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks 'Not Budging' on Final Contract Offer

The Seattle Seahawks have gone as far as they're willing in negotiations with Jamal Adams, according to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. As the safety continues to a new contract, the Seahawks rebuffed Adams' latest attempt to meet in the middle with sources telling the outlet Seattle is "not budging" from it's most recent offer.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Two, Waive Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Where Seahawks sit with Jamal Adams, after release of Smith

The two biggest stories this week for the Seahawks involve Jamal Adams and Aldon Smith. On Wednesday, the Seahawks made the surprising release of Smith. Meanwhile, they are getting close to a deal for Adams, which is very important. According to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times,...
NFLNBC Sports

Exasperated Seahawks plan to let Jamal Adams finish rookie deal, tag him twice if need be

The Seahawks are at the end of their rope in the Jamal Adams negotiations. More than a week after making reportedly a final offer to the fifth-year safety and with no plans to budge, a league source tells PFT that the team is truly done negotiating with Adams. They believe they’re made a fair and appropriate offer, and that if he doesn’t want to accept it, he can play out his option year and get franchise-tagged twice, for 2022 and 2023.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy