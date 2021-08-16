Andy Dalton still Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, says head coach Matt Nagy
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to temper Justin Fields-mania on Monday, reiterating that veteran Andy Dalton remains the team's starting quarterback in Week One. Nagy's assertion came in the aftermath of Fields' performance Saturday in the Bears' opening pre-season win over Miami. Fields, the No 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, went 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing five times for 33 yards and a score.www.skysports.com
