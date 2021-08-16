Andy Dalton still Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, says head coach Matt Nagy

The Bears essentially signed Andy Dalton as a one-year rental, but was that even necessary given they already had Nick Foles and Justin Fields appears to be starter-ready?. Sure, I am jumping the gun after just one preseason game of action, but if anything Fields proved he’s worthy of being thrown in the NFL fire come Week 1. Fields finished his first game completing 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and one score, all while rushing for 33 yards and another touchdown on eight carries.