Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flooding death toll in Turkey climbs to 77; dozens missing

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUNcJ_0bTDw4HZ00

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Rescuers recovered more bodies Monday from the severe flooding that devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast last week, bringing the death toll to 77, officials said.

Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads.

The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said at least 62 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, 14 died in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Emergency crews on Monday pressed ahead with efforts to locate dozens of people who were still reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop. AFAD said some 8,000 personnel, backed by 20 rescue dogs, are involved in the rescue and assistance efforts.

About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods — scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Around 40 villages remain without power, according to AFAD.

Heavy rains along the northern coast of the Black Sea last week also forced 1,500 people to evacuate in Russia.

The heavy flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heat wave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country's Mediterranean coast.

Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the planet warms.

___

This story corrects the date of the flooding to Aug. 11, not Aug. 4.

__

Follow all AP stories on climate change developments at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Sea Coast#Climate Change#Heat Waves#Russia#Extreme Weather#Ap#Turkish#Afad#Kastamonu#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri develops into hurricane as it barrels toward northeast

Tropical storm Henri has developed into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall in the northeast U.S. as soon as Saturday night. The center noted that areas of the northeast were expected to see hurricane conditions, a storm surge and flooding...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy