Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian embassy in Kabul has alleged that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter stuffed with cash. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti cited embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko on Monday as saying that Ghani escaped with four cars filled with money. He added that “they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit.” Ishchenko did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about how he knew this. Ghani left Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital.

