After massive payday, Bills QB Josh Allen fine-tuning mindset during offseason

The Bills and Allen agreed Friday on a six-year contract extension, which runs through the 2028 season. The deal is reportedly worth $258 million. Losing Allen was never really going to be an option, but the team also didn't want to have the franchise quarterback in limbo and no one was going to negotiate if the season got started and Allen didn't have an extension. Now that this is out of the way, Allen can continue to focus on getting the Bills over the hump following last season's AFC Championship Game appearance. He'll be one of the first three quarterbacks off the board in almost any fantasy format.