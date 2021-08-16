Cancel
After massive payday, Bills QB Josh Allen fine-tuning mindset during offseason

By Peter King
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Can I apologize in advance for something? I go to all these training camps, and before I arrive, I think of the biggest story of camp. Here, in the land of the table-crashers and the home of the Bills, that story is certainly, Has GM Brandon Beane done enough for the pass-rush to put salve on the team’s only real major negative? In the last two drafts, the Bills have had a total of three picks in the first two round, and each has been used on a pass-rusher—A.J. Epenesa last year (then limited by Covid), Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Gm#Fmia#Afc#Kc#Wake Forest#Mvp
