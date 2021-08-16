Cancel
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Update 1.1.0 New Features, Bug Fixes

By Rohit George
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENDER LILIES recently received Patch 1.10 that includes new features and multiple adjustments. After beating the bosses, you can access the Maligned Memories from any restpoint. This mode will put you up against all the bosses and you have to beat them all one at a time. This will give players some enhancing materials if they can clear the mode, and the rarity will depend on the difficulty of the current game’s chapter.

