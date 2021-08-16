Evo will return to Las Vegas in offline form in August 2022

The past year and a half have been rough for fans of esports. With the ongoing pandemic, in-person events obviously couldn’t be held safely. While this didn’t affect games that were played mostly online anyway, like League of Legends, fighting games were among the hardest hit. Games in the genre are only just now starting to more widely adopt rollback netcode, but it’s still a struggle for many fighters to be played competitively online. It will most likely make a lot of people happy to hear that EVO 2022 will be an in-person event, returning to Las Vegas, Nevada.