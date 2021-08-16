Cancel
Evo will return to Las Vegas in offline form in August 2022

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend saw the toughest digital pugilists on the planet battle it out in the latest iteration of the legendary Evolution Championship Series — colloquially referred to as simply “Evo.” Some of the world’s best fought it out on some of the market’s finest scrappers, including Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball FighterZ, Capcom’s Street Fighter V, Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive, and Autumn Games’ Skullgirls.

