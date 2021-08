Franchise history shows that the Baltimore Orioles are improving through their rebuilding process. Currently, the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the midst of one of their longest losing streaks in recent franchise history. The losing streak has hit 15 games and unfortunately shows no true signs of stopping. This is the second ten-plus game losing streak and the team’s fifth losing streak of five-plus games in 2021. Times are dark for the Orioles and it is truly hard to wonder if the “rebuild” from their most recent playoff appearances is working.