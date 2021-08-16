Man rescued from cell phone tower in Clarksville after passing out during job test climb

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was rescued Monday morning from a cell phone tower in Clarksville after passing out 150 feet up the air during a job test climb. At 8:32 a.m. Monday, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police and EMS responded to the tower near Tylertown Road and Trenton Road to help assist the tower climbers with the rescue, according to CFR Assistant Fire Chief Michael Rios.