Apache Rose Fires on All Rock N Roll Cylinders with New Album ‘Attention!’

Elvis Presley portrayed by actor Michael St. Gerard performing “Baby Let’s Play House” in 1955 in the 1990 ABC TV series “Elvis”:. Rockabilly is the original punk rock, from back in the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s. Nothing is more rebellious and life-affirming than some greasy hillbilly gittin’ real, real gone on a fistfull of pills and moonshine in Sam Phillips’ Sun Records echo chamber. It originated the impulse to strap a rocket-engine to basic three-chord music and flash some serious attitude. And nothing terrified the good Eisenhower-voting parents of the era than the sight of some skinny country boy shakin’ on TV, overly Brylcreemed hair hanging in his eyes and dolled up in a pink-and-black suit, mumbling about what he wanted to do to mah bay-beh over a loud, thumping mashup of honky-tonk country and gutbucket blues. To his left, some clown is jumping around atop a doghouse bass. To his right, an utterly impassive statue of a man reels off flashy runs on an over-amped electric guitar. To those good gray-flanneled parents of the age, this was sinful. And their daughters were screaming.