Rock Music

Apache Rose Fires on All Rock N Roll Cylinders with New Album ‘Attention!’

californiarocker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Apache Rose wanted to create an album in the style of all the greats, the band has succeeded with its debut collection Attention! This record is sure to pull listeners out of the dolldrums and fires on all Rock N Roll cylinders. The Moscow-based outfit has released its first...

#Rock N Roll#Rock Bands#All Rock N Roll Cylinders#Soundgarden
