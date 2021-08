The Shinkai wallet is a modular accessory that highlights customization for users that will enable them to have the carrier function exactly how they need instead of settling for a static design. The wallet consists of two pieces including the Holster and the Billfold, which can be paired together thanks to magnetic components therein. This will enable users to carry only the items they need, while still enabling them to hold up to 13 cards, banknotes and even SIM cards with an ejector tool for quick swaps.