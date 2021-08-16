Cancel
Standish, MI

Sandra Kay Schwab

By gailn@ogemawherald.com
arenacindependent.com
 4 days ago

Sandra Kay Schwab, known as Mom, Momma and Momsi, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021, with her family by her side. Sandra was born in Bay City, Michigan on October 10, 1946 to Lloyd and Bernadine Server of Standish, Michigan. It would be wrong to say that Sandra lost her long battle with a multitude of illnesses, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Sandra stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Sandra. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. She discerned that her purpose was to provide hope to others and did exactly that for many. We know it was also to teach her children how to be strong and thrive. She raised her three daughters, Jodi, Gretchen and Heather, with love and devotion in Standish, Michigan with her husband, Marvin. She loved traveling, baking and cooking from scratch, foraging from the land, and crafts of many kinds. Sandra’s many adventurous careers included driving a school bus, creating custom-made draperies and serving as Lincoln Township treasurer for 16 years. She was an exceptional quilter and cut throat card player. She had a quick wit much like her father and brothers and loved a good laugh.

www.arenacindependent.com

