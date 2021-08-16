People Reveal The Pettiest Reasons Friends Stopped Talking To Them

Some friendships are built to stand the test of time, and others, well... not so much. Strong friendships can withstand disagreements, arguments and the odd bout of bickering, but the ones that don't have enough substance behind them will shatter at the first sign of trouble. Usually, you know the type of friendship you're in with someone and whether or not it's strong enough to withstand an argument. But sometimes, you get surprised in the worst type of ways, and before you know it, your 'friend' has stopped talking to you for the pettiest reasons. A Reddit thread saw people sharing the ridiculous reasons friends stopped talking to them, proving that some friendships are a lot more fickle than others.