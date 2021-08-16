Texas Supreme Court sides with anti-mask effort, despite crisis
Backed by a lower court ruling, Dallas County's Clay Jenkins (D) announced last week that all local public schools, child-care centers, and businesses must require masks to help stem the tide of COVID-19 infections, which are rising rapidly statewide. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) took immediate action -- not against the pandemic, but against the policy designed to address the pandemic.
