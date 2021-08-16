Greak: Memories of Azur

Hell Architect is a new Indie title from Woodland Games and Leonardo Interactive. Built as a simulator game in Hell Architect you get to be in charge of your own new circle of hell, periodically you'll get new Sinners to join your ranks and while you are responsible for keeping their sanity in check while tending to their basic needs, you'll also need to ensure that these Sinners are getting appropriately punished. As you generate more resources you can then upgrade what tools and buildings are available to you to torture these sinners in new and creative ways. On the Steam Page the developers liken Hell Architect to games like Oxygen Not Included and Dungeon Keeper if you're familiar with that title. In this Hell Architect Beginner Guide, we'll be going over the different resources that you'll be trying to build up, information about your Sinners that you should be paying attention to, and what you should do when loading up your first game to get your Sinners stable.