Greak: Memories of Azur
Play a gorgeous-looking, side-scrolling adventure with Greak: Memories of Azur, by indie developer Navegante Entertainment. Play as the siblings Greak, Adara, and Raydel and guide them across the lands of Azur. Azur has been invaded by a force known as the Urlag, who relentlessly hunts a magical race called the Courines. Switch up who you control between the siblings, as you find your way to safety, to flee the lands of Azur once and for all.
