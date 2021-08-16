Cancel
Shaun Hutchinson a doubt as Millwall face Fulham

newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Shaun Hutchinson (left) missed Millwall’s draw with Blackburn because of a quad issue (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Shaun Hutchinson is a doubt for Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Fulham.

The former Fulham defender was being assessed after sitting out Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn due to a quad problem.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has said midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld felt some tightness in his calf after the Blackburn game.

Mason Bennett continues with his recovery from an ankle injury.

Fulham will be without Harry Wilson, who is suspended.

The Wales winger serves a ban after being sent off in the 5-1 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Harrison Reed has returned to training with his team-mates and could be involved at the Den.

Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo (both knee) and Anthony Knockaert are still unavailable.

