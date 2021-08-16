Goofy Cats And Their Most Hissterical Habits (Tumblr Posts)
A lot of us cat owners sometimes are quite shocked by our little amazing, super smart, felines having the dumbest moments in the whole world. Normally, cats are just napping, or cats are purposefully being jerks, and sometimes, cats will legitimately surprise us with how smart they are... And then other times, our cats will have unexpected bursts of energy at 3am and wake up the whole house with their irrational screaming.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0