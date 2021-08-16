Cancel
Ender Lilies Update Includes New Modes, Item, Movie Player

By Patrick Perrault
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, developers Live Wire and Adglobe as well as publisher Binary Haze Interactive have released the first major Ender Lilies update, which includes three new modes: the Maligned Memories Mode, Return to Land's End, and New Game Plus. There's also a new end-game item added to the game, along with an in-game movie player. The update is coming to Steam first, with the update arriving on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (via backward compatibility), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One at a later date.

#New Game Plus#Xbox One#Live Wire#The Nintendo Switch#Knights#Binary Haze Interactive#Land S End#Maligned Memories
