Local philanthropist Paul Engler presented a $1 million gift to the West Texas A&M University Foundation this week as part of his total $80 million gift to the school. According to WTAMU, the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million a year for at least 80 years to both WTAMU’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. The school says the annual gift is used to “attract additional donors to support faculty, students and creative research initiatives.”