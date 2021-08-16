Cancel
The Weirdest Things People Saw At Other People's Houses

By MinWage
 4 days ago
Going into someone's house is like peering into a window into their soul. Well, a house also has windows, so it's more like being in the house of their soul. It's like being in their house. Sometimes normal people have strange habits like sleeping in their clothes or having a couch just for American Girl dolls. Sometimes extremely weird people live exactly how you'd expect. Here are some more weird things people saw in houses and the most disrespectful houseguests people experienced.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

