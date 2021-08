As the Taliban swiftly retakes control of Afghansitan, a local Congressman suggests the need for more oversight of foreign military involvement. First District Representative Bryan Steil says Congress should play a significant role in foreign engagements. Steil says a serious look back on 20-years of U.S involvement in Afghanistan is needed, considering the disaster seen playing out on Television. The Republican also supports the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens and allies, but warns everyone being rescued needs to be carefully screened.