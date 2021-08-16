Miami Dolphins: Is Charlie Frye the offensive coordinator?

So the polling to select our two starting safeties has ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are- Jake Scott- Jake led the polling by a wide margin, pulling down 46% of all the votes cast or 137 of 296 total votes. Scott began his pro football career playing in the CFL for the BC Lions in 1969. The Miami Dolphins then drafted Scott in the seventh round of the 1970 NFL Draft. Jake would spend the next six seasons in South Florida where in just his rookie season he recorded five interceptions and had a punt return for a touchdown. In year two with Miami, he recorded seven interceptions on the way to helping the Dolphins earn a spot in Super Bowl VI. While Miami lost in their first trip to the Super Bowl in 1971 they returned for the 1972 season with a chip on their shoulder that propelled them to the only undefeated season in the modern era of the NFL. In Super Bowl VII Scott cemented his place as one of the all-time great Miami Dolphins players by pulling down two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter helping seal the Phins first Super Bowl victory. Jake was named Super Bowl MVP for that game. Not to be outdone, when the Dolphins returned to the very next Super Bowl, Super Bowl VIII, Scott recorded two fumble recoveries, which at the time was a Super Bowl record. Scott still holds a portion of the all-time recoveries record in Super Bowls with 12 others. After his time in Miami Scott also played for the Washington Football Team for the final three seasons of his career. In his nine-year NFL career, Scott recorded a total of 49 interceptions, 35 of those with the Dolphins, which to this day still makes him the all-time Dolphins leader in interceptions. In addition, he also managed to record 13 fumble recoveries during his time in the NFL. In addition to his Super Bowl MVP and being a two-time Super Bowl champion Scott was also elected to five Pro Bowls, earning his spot every season from 1971 to 1975. Jake was also voted a two-time First-team All-Pro in 1973-74. Scott earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1971-72 and 1975. Scott was also placed in the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2010. Scott spent most of his post-football life as a bit of a recluse, choosing to shun the spotlight. Jake sadly passed away last year at the age of 75, after a fall down some steps near his home in Hawaii in which he suffered a head injury, which he later succumbed to in a hospital in Georgia.