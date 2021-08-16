Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live Nation Updates COVID Guidelines: What To Know For Albany Area Shows

By Matty Jeff
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a few individual shows announced their own policies last week, Live Nation has decided to implement new COVID guidelines for all of their concerts. Just as they did with past surges, COVID guidance and guidelines seem to be evolving daily and Live Nation is taking measures to hopefully ensure all of their shows go on. According to Pitchfork, starting October 4th the nationwide concert promoter will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of their events. Live Nation's most recent guidance was leaving this up to individual artists.

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Live Nation#Deed And Co#Country#The Jonas Brothers#The Zac Brown Band#The Times Union Center#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

JCA announces COVID-19 guidelines for live performances

JASPER — Jasper Community Arts has updated its policies and procedures for live performances presented by Jasper Community Arts. "For the last 17 months, Jasper Community Arts has taken a flexible, cooperative, and understanding approach to reopening and welcoming patrons back into our venues," said Kyle Rupert, director of Jasper Community Arts. "As excited as we are to present live performances again, it has become clear that the rising number of cases and hospitalizations in our region necessitate the reimplementation of safety measures."
Public Healthaudioinkradio.com

Live Nation, AEG Update COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement at Live Events

Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues this fall, and AEG will require proof of vaccination. Two of the biggest concert promoters in the U.S., Live Nation and AEG, are changing their COVID-19 safety protocols due to the growing Delta variant. The biggest promoter, Live Nation, has announced that they will proof of a vaccine or a negative test result for all artists, crew and audience goers at U.S. venues and music festivals, starting Oct. 4.
Public Healthwrtv.com

Live Nation to require artists, fans to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law, beginning October 4. “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said.
Charlotte, NCWFAE.org

What Happens Next With Live Shows As COVID Pandemic Continues?

It has been some time since many of us have been able to sing along at a concert or enjoy ourselves during any sort of live show. After many canceled concerts, shows, theater events and ballets last year, 2021 was gearing up to be a year of rescheduled shows. But right as live events were coming back, the delta variant hit.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Deer Are Carrying COVID Antibodies in New York, What Does it Mean?

At first many thought that animals couldn't get the coronavirus, but new information claims they can and it is happening in New York. Most of us in the Hudson Valley go or know someone who goes out hunting every year during deer season, and with wildlife experts now saying that COVID-19 antibodies have been discovered in the whitetail deer population in a few states, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and New York, some are not sure what that means.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

COVID Restrictions Could Come To These New York Counties

Government officials think COVID restrictions should be practiced throughout New York State. The CDC said COVID restrictions need to be put in place in areas where the CDC deems the COVID transmission rate is "High" or "Substantial." The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made

There’s no doubt that the Hudson Valley is rich with rock and roll history, especially in the Woodstock area of Ulster County. Stars from Bob Dylan to Jimi Hendrix to David Bowie have called Woodstock home at one time or another. One of Woodstock’s favorite bands through the decades is The Band. In fact, Levon Helm’s Barn, famous for its Midnight Rambles, still has concerts, keeping Levon’s legacy alive.
Austin, TXAustin 360

Live music in Austin this week: Outlaw Music Festival features Willie Nelson, Yola, more

Front Fest with Kam Franklin of The Suffers at Cheer Up Charlie’s. The organization formerly known as Boss Babes has rebranded as Future Front Texas, and their signature event Front Fest (formerly Babes Fest) continues to highlight the work of female and non-binary creatives. Powerhouse soul singer Kam Franklin of the Houston group the Suffers headlines the festival’s music portion. Avant pop artist Lorelei K of Dallas will also perform. The festival continues on Saturday with a film showcase featuring “Girls Like Us,” a music video produced by Austin pop artist p1nkstar. All festival events will be at 60% capacity and guests will be expected to wear masks. $15. 7 p.m. 900 Red River St. thefrontfest.com — D.S.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Many in New York Can Now Get 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose

A third vaccine dose will likely be recommended to all New Yorkers this week. But starting today a large number in New York can get their booster shot. On Monday, reports leaked stating President Biden plans to recommend a third vaccine dose for all, as soon as this week. The booster shot would be needed eight months after being fully vaccinated.
Health ServicesPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospitals Ban Visitors Due To Rising COVID Cases

At least three hospitals and many other medical practices in the Hudson Valley will no longer allow visitors due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Nuvance Health, the company the operates Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hosptial, Vassar Brothers Medical Center, announced effective Thursday visitation has been temporarily paused due to rising cases of COVID.
Abiquiu, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Rocking out in O'Keeffe country

An all-female lineup of powerhouse musicians plays the first-ever major concert at Ghost Ranch (280 Private Dr. 1708, Abiquiu) this weekend, featuring Bedouine, Rosanne Cash, Neko Case, Lyla June, Valerie June, Shannon McNally, and Margo Price. The first to play on Friday, Aug. 20, is country rocker Price, with Cash’s classic stylings headlining the evening. Case belts out her oeuvre on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event also features yoga with live music by some of the performers, and a poetry reading with both Junes. Ghost Ranch Music Weekend: Two Days of Music Celebrating Pioneering Women in the Arts starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday All attendees must show proof of vaccine (or proof of negative test within 72 hours). Tickets are $88, with a variety of lodging options and VIP perks available. Vaccine cards will be checked at entry, or email a copy of your card to GhostRanchInfo@ampconcerts.org. ampconcerts.org.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
101.5 WPDH

United Airlines Informs Its Employees Not To Do This Anymore

United Airlines has a simple message for its employees. Please don't duct tape any passengers to their seats. The move comes after a couple of well publicized incidents involving other airlines, where flight crews bound passengers to their seats with duct tape an an effort to regain control. One incident involved a 11-year-old boy, according to the Daily Mail, (CBS Los Angeles had reported he was 13).

Comments / 0

Community Policy