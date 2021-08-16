Luke Bryan Just Released A New Docuseries!
Add this to your next movie girl’s night: Luke Bryan’s new docuseries, “My Dirt Road Diary!”. It follows his life and career- a heart wrenching and inspiring story!. Amazon describes the series: “This five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar.”cowgirlmagazine.com
