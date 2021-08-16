Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Just Released A New Docuseries!

By Paige Brandon
cowgirlmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd this to your next movie girl’s night: Luke Bryan’s new docuseries, “My Dirt Road Diary!”. It follows his life and career- a heart wrenching and inspiring story!. Amazon describes the series: “This five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar.”

cowgirlmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Pays Tribute To Late Brother With Tremendous Song

“Time Marches On, there’s a lotta new/music and memories we’d be drinkin’ to/I think about it and I laugh until it hurts/Cuz I can hear you singin’ along to songs you never heard” That’s it. That’s the hook that got me. This is not the first time that Luke Bryan touched my soul with a song about remembering someone. “Drink A Beer” is one of my faves, but that was written by Chris Stapleton. “Songs You Never Heard” was written by Luke (along with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne) and is a direct tribute to his late brother, Chris.
Musicwivr1017.com

Luke Bryan Penned Special Song Inspired By His Brother For Docuseries

Luke Bryan co-wrote a very personal song inspired by his late brother, Chris, to coincide with his new five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The song is called “Songs You Never Heard,” and as Luke tells us, these are the things he most wishes he could share with his brother. “So since my brother passed away there's been all of these life-changing songs that I knew my brother would have loved. That was the main thing so we wrote it with that and then as it started really working in conjunction with the documentary we decided to really feature the song and love how it turned out and it's just a special song.”
Celebritiesfullaccessmagazine.com

“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” Premieres On IMDb TV

All episodes of the five-part original docu-series on the life and career of five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan premieres on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success with original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, allowing viewers a personal look into the life of the country music star.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother With New Release 'Songs You Never Heard'

Luke Bryan is ready to show the world his talent, once again, this time with a beautiful message to his family. The five-part docuseries on the career and life of the five-time Entertainer of the Year premieres today on IMDb TV Original, Amazon's premium free streaming service. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary shares everything from the country singer's triumphant, tragedies, ups, and downs throughout his career, with several original home videos, interviews, and personal footage that allows his fans a personal look into his life as a country superstar.
Musicwbwn.com

Luke Bryan Explains “Songs You Never Heard” [AUDIO]

Luke Bryan dropped a new song for fans titled “Songs You Never Heard.” His current single “Waves” is climbing the charts in the Top 10. The new song from Luke has a very close connection to the docu-series that is now streaming IMDb TV called Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road.
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Pittsburgh Is Featured In Luke Bryan's New Documentary 'My Dirt Road Diary'!

If you haven't binged Luke Bryan's "My Dirt Road Diary" yet, I HIGHLY SUGGEST YOU DO IT!. I don't always remember opening acts, but I vividly remember meeting Luke for the first time outside of Heinz Field when he was opening up for Kenny Chesney and since that day, I have been in awe of him. Not just because he is nice on the eyes, Luke is such a genuinely good human being, and you truly see why he is with this documentary.
Celebritieswbwn.com

Luke Bryan Hopes Others Can Find Hope In His Story

Luke Bryan‘s 5-part docuseries My Dirt Road Diary is available now on IMDb TV. Luke’s story is one of success…but also tragedy. As fans watch the episodes Luke hopes that is some small way they can see hope, and realize they are not alone in going through the struggles of life.
Celebritiesentertainmentpaper.com

Luke Bryan just put immense news for fans on his Instagram

Luke Bryan is taking off indeed. The Country Girl artist is preparing to visit six modest community settings beginning September 9, 2021. Luke reported his forthcoming “Homestead Tour 2021” on Instagram, and uncovered he’ll be joined by unique visitors Dylan Scott, Peach Pickers, Whitney Duncan, and DJ Rock. As 2021’s...
CelebritiesPopculture

Katy Perry Teases 'Haunting Image' of Luke Bryan in New 'American Idol' Season 20 Promo

The American Idol judges are getting goofy as they encourage talented singers from across the country to audition for Season 20 from wherever they are with Idol Across America. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and even host Ryan Seacrest all filmed from home to show just how easy it is to audition virtually, but Bryan's at-home footage was a little too personal for Perry.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Luke Bryan Spouts Off On His New Hobbies

More than just a Country music legend, Luke Bryan has spent the last twenty years of his career becoming a household name. Known for his titles as a philanthropist, restaurant owner, music label executive, American Idol judge and of course, his relatable discography, Luke Bryan is more than happy to do a deep dive beyond his music.
Musicwivr1017.com

Jordan Davis Joined By Luke Bryan In New Video For ‘Buy Dirt’

Jordan Davis has released the official music video for his new single, “Buy Dirt.” Both the song and the video feature Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote “Buy Dirt” during the pandemic, and he tells us that Luke was the first and only consideration he had for a duet partner. “The second we finished the song Luke kind of came to mind. I met Luke three or four years ago at a award show after party and got to hang with him, but I really kind of got to sit and talk with him after a round of golf one day, and we just talked about everything under the sun aside from music. You know, Luke kind of embodies what that song is. A lot of people get to see Luke on American Idol or on stage but Luke Bryan really is a great guy.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Luke Bryan surprises Katy Perry’s baby with an air gun

Pop singer Katy Perry (36) and her husband, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom (44), became parents together for the first time last summer. The little Daisy Dove Bloom obviously gives the two of them a lot of joy – and of course, in addition to the couple, they are also happy Katys Colleagues over the little mouse. Among others, her American Idol jury colleague, the country singer Luke Bryan (44): The musician gave Daisy a real air pistol!
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Leslie Makes a Cameo in Luke Bryan’s Documentary

My job in radio has provided me with some incredible experiences. I have taken rides in Monster Trucks, sat in the middle of a rodeo ring, fed a rhino with my bare hands, and met country artists that most people only dream of actually meeting. I've met and hugged, because I'm a hugger, Billy Currington, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Reba, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Sugarland, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and more, but one of my most memorable moments came when I first met Luke Bryan.
Musicweisradio.com

Luke Bryan announces opening acts on 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan has added more artists to his Farm Tour. On Monday, the country superstar unveiled the opening acts who will join him as they visit a handful of farms across the country. Dylan Scott, who recently scored his second #1 hit with “Nobody,” hit songwriting trio The Peach Pickers, Whitney Duncan and DJ Rock will perform on the six-date tour that kicks off on September 9 at Statz Bros. Farm in Wisconsin and makes stops throughout the Midwest before ending at Kubiak Family Farms in Michigan on September 18.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Takes His Mom for a Hilarious Helicopter Ride

Luke Bryan, the family man, country music superstar and…helicopter pilot?. That’s right, Luke Bryan officially owns and can operate a helicopter. He’s never flown alone, and he says that he never plans to do so. But he does fly with a trained pilot with 20 plus years of experience. Oftentimes, Bryan likes to take family members up in the air for a fun flight. Most recently, Luke Bryan brought his mom, LeClaire, along for a ride. And the results were hilarious. LeClaire shared a video of the experience on Instagram. During the video, LeClaire sits alongside Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Boyer.
Celebrities995qyk.com

Luke Bryan Hopes Sharing His Tragedies Helps Others

Luke Bryan has been promoting his new life story docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” and in the process he’s been opening up about the grief he suffered after the deaths of his siblings. Luke was just 20 and about to leave for Nashville, Tennessee, in 1996 when his...
Celebritiespurecountry1067.com

Luke Bryan Talks About His Wife Pranking Him

Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have been married for 14 years. They keep their marriage interesting by pranking each other, which you see often on their social media accounts. Bryan says he can’t tell when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy