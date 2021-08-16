Cancel
Mick Jones of Clash on new U-Roy album

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Jones of The Clash is on the new album by iconic Jamaican toaster U-Roy. Jones is on the 15 minute closing track "Every Knee Shall Bow," along with Big Youth. (The track is then followed by a 15 minute dub version of the song mixed by Scientist. You can hear that below.

