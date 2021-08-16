Mick Jones of Clash on new U-Roy album

For those unfamiliar with the musical stylings of Jamaican-based artist Ewart Beckford, otherwise known as U-Roy, he is considered by many to be a staple in not only reggae music but also in early hip-hop. He was well-known for his specialization in toasting—the art form of chanting and talking around the beats—and his style has been claimed as an influence to many DJs, including Sean Paul and Shabba Ranks. Unfortunately, what was meant to be a victory lap for one of the most notable vocalists in Jamaican history turned into a posthumous offering because of his passing this past February. Nevertheless, Solid Gold gives a glimpse of the joyous feel of his music and serves as a reminder that his legacy should be handled with care.