Music

Simon Gallup has left The Cure

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Gallup, bassist for The Cure, has announced that he is no longer with the band. A statement on his Facebook page reads,. "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all …" In the comments he stated "I'm...

www.punknews.org

Simon Gallup
#The Cure
Music
MusicPunknews.org

Underoath/Every Time I Die/Spiritbox (North America)

Underoath have announced a North American tour for 2022 with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. The tickets go on sale Thursday, August 19. Underoath will be releasing their album Voyeurist January 14 and last released Erase Me in 2018. Every Time I Die will be touring the UK with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Santion in in 2022 and last released Low Teens in 2016. Spiritbox will be releasing their album Eternal Blue on September 17 and last released Singles Collection in 2019. Check out the dates below.
ReligionPunknews.org

The Muslims talk their new album and their 401ks

Punknews writer, David Wilkins, just sat down with QADR and Fara7 of The Muslims, to discuss their signing to Epitaph and their general need to see the destruction of everything that was, in an effort to build the world anew. Check it out below. Alright, Let’s jump right in. You...
MusicPunknews.org

Every Time I Die announce album details, release video

Every Time I Die have announced details for their upcoming ninth album. The album is called Radical and will be out October 22 via Epitaph Records. They have also released a video for their new song "Post-Boredom". The video was directed by Tes Hash and Daniel Davison. The band will be touring North America with Underoath and Spiritbox in 2022 and will be touring the UK with The Bronx, Jesus Piece, and Santion in in 2022. Every Time I Die released Low Teens in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MusicPunknews.org

Militarie Gun release “Big Disappointment”

Militarie Gun have released a new song. The song is called "Big Disappointment" and is off their upcoming EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II due out September 10 via Convulse Records. The band will be touring the US this fall and will also be playing a handful of shows in September with Fiddlehead. Militarie Gun released All Roads Lead To The Gun in June of this year. Check out the song and tracklist below.
