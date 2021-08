Welcome to Wake Forest! In case you didn’t know already, our Division 1 teams are competitive across the board. In fact, some of our programs are among the most successful in the country and perennial contenders come championship season. Here, I invite you to familiarize yourself with the recent history of some of Wake Forest’s fall and winter sports teams so you›re all caught up come game time. With the fall season right around the corner, there isn’t a moment to spare. Enjoy, and Go Deacs!