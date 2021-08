I started collecting baseball cards as a kid. I still remember my first ever baseball card: the 1978 Burger King Thurman Munson. It was part of a join venture with Topps and it was given out by the fast food company in Long Island during the late 1970s. Any baseball fan living in the New York area in those days had to get their hands on Yankees cards, and I loved that Munson card as much as a BK burger and an order of onion rings. That was the beginning of a hobby that continues today though my nine year old son.