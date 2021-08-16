Cancel
Vipir 6 Alert Day Monday & Tuesday, Tracking TS FRED

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 1PM Monday- Vipir 6 Alert Days are issued for today and tomorrow due to Tropical Storm Fred. Going into this afternoon, much of the CSRA is starting to see rain from the outer rain bands of Fred, and cloud cover is increasing. Fred has strengthened to 60 mph wind speeds and has a more well defined center of circulation. The track has shifted to the east, putting landfall around the Big Bend of Florida this evening. It will make landfall as a strong tropical storm, with wind speeds expected to reach 65 mph. Although the center of Fred will stay to our west, passing through the Atlanta area, we are on the eastern side of the storm where the majority of the rain is.

