2020 Census data shows Paducah's population growth

PADUCAH– Recently released data from the 2020 Census shows that Paducah grew 8.44% from 2010 to 2020. The population grew by 2,113 citizens with a 2020 population of 27,137. “Receiving the 2020 Census results confirmed what I have been seeing in Paducah and McCracken County," Mayor George Bray said. "We have new housing, new businesses, and new growth. From Greater Paducah Economic Development, to the City and County, and to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, we have all been promoting our quality of life, low cost of living, and incredible location. I want to thank all the community leaders who have been working on initiatives to move us forward over the last 10 years. It clearly takes a team effort, and I am proud to see significant growth in Paducah as a result of those efforts. It is onward and upward from here.”