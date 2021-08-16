Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Papa John’s Donates $10K to Kenzi’s Causes

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to pizza, Papa John’s serves up so much more than just food. Did you know, every year they give back to local communities? Papa John’s Denver just announced they are awarding $10,000 to ‘Kenzi’s Causes’, a non-profit in Aurora that helps collect thousands of toys, books, and essentials for children in need. Papa John’s has partnered with ‘Kenzi Causes’ for the last three years, and this donation is a direct result of their efforts last year, raising money with Shaq. This donation will benefit more than 15,000 low-income children in the Denver metro area. They’ll receive essentials like new backpacks for school, gifts during the holidays, and even participate in events and activities they would otherwise not have the chance to do.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Denver, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Food Drink#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy