Papa John’s Donates $10K to Kenzi’s Causes

When it comes to pizza, Papa John’s serves up so much more than just food. Did you know, every year they give back to local communities? Papa John’s Denver just announced they are awarding $10,000 to ‘Kenzi’s Causes’, a non-profit in Aurora that helps collect thousands of toys, books, and essentials for children in need. Papa John’s has partnered with ‘Kenzi Causes’ for the last three years, and this donation is a direct result of their efforts last year, raising money with Shaq. This donation will benefit more than 15,000 low-income children in the Denver metro area. They’ll receive essentials like new backpacks for school, gifts during the holidays, and even participate in events and activities they would otherwise not have the chance to do.