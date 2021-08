Folding-screen smartphones are really starting to come into their own, and Samsung's latest are starting to convince us that these devices could be ready for mainstream appeal. But as Samsung pushes limits and refines its engineering practices, Motorola... well... Motorola still has a foldable phone, too. The Razr launched back in 2019 with Android 9, and knowing how Moto can be when it comes to updates, we were happy enough to see the phone pick up Android 10 last spring. Now the update fairy is back again, bringing Android 11 to the Razr.