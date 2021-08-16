Cancel
Music

Who’s Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame? [PICTURES]

By Christina Vinson
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors — an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors — has voted in country greats yearly.

