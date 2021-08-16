Who’s Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame? [PICTURES]

Back in the day, I was a talented singer. I will never forget the day that my music teacher invited me to be a part of an exclusive choir. A choir that consisted of 1 boy and 1 girl from each of the elementary schools. I was immediately under the impression that I would soon be more famous than Michael Jackson. That the brief stint in this choir was just a stepping stone to being skyrocketed into fame. Was my first hit single going to air on Total Request Live with Carson Daly? Would I be featured at the VMAs? The sky was the limit.