I can see why Missoula Under Construction is such a hit. There's just something about big rigs and machinery that kids love. I remember all the backhoes and dump trucks that I used to have in the sandbox when I was growing up. I would spend hours scooping, loading, and dumping sand piles. And I still remember the first time I got to drive a Bobcat tractor - it was pretty much the coolest thing ever - so awesome! The big thing right now is my three-year-old loves it when the garbage trucks show up in the neighborhood. Loud and obnoxious to most people - but a reason for celebration and must-see entertainment for a preschooler.