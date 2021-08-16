Discovery+ Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett’s Podcast Tour

Ron Howard's Oscar-and-Felix tale of two mismatched co-workers (Keaton and Henry Winkler) at a New York City morgue nearly didn't become the actor's first big break: "I don't how many times I had to go back in and audition," he recalls. "It was just callback after callback after callback." But he loved the concept of opposites, and the script: "Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, they're terrific comedy writers. In fact, I never thought of this before, but Lowell, I think, actually wrote on The Odd Couple. [Ed. note: it's true]....And they gave me the green light to riff a lot, so I did."