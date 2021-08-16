Group Cleans Up In Paddle Perry!

Members of the Friends of the Tug Fork River group, along with officials and workers from several Mingo and Pike County agencies, joined other volunteers and workers from West Virginia DEP’s REAP both in and along the Tug River on Tuesday to begin the first day of tire cleanup of the waterway. The “Tug Fork River Tire Tug-of-War” entailed a cleanup of the river primarily on the Kentucky side from the U.S. 119 Bridge to near Williamson PK-8. Officials said a total of 819 old tires — most of which had been in the river for decades—were pulled and hauled away for recycling on the first day. Due to this week’s heavy rainfall that resulted in elevated river levels, officials said scheduled work for Thursday and Saturday was postponed until river conditions improve.