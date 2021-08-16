Cancel
Group Cleans Up In Paddle Perry!

By Rob Nichols
owensbororadio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 15, five paddlers from Paddle Perry, Inc picked up approximately 100lbs of single use plastics from the Ohio River. They travelled 4 miles from Tell City to Troy, Indiana in our kayaks and SUPs. The Ohio River Sweep is the annual, volunteer cleanup that extends the entire length of...

www.owensbororadio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Kayaks#Volunteers#Orsanco#Fore#Lincoln State Park
Related
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Clean-Up Wilmington

A small but hard-working group of volunteers Saturday morning helped clean up beer cans and other trash left by litterers in the woods of the Clinton County Fairgrounds property as well as along the bike trail. The volunteers at the monthly Clean-Up Wilmington event filled 15 bags of trash, reported organizer Annen Vance.
Pike County, KYmingomessenger.com

Cleaning up the Tug

Members of the Friends of the Tug Fork River group, along with officials and workers from several Mingo and Pike County agencies, joined other volunteers and workers from West Virginia DEP’s REAP both in and along the Tug River on Tuesday to begin the first day of tire cleanup of the waterway. The “Tug Fork River Tire Tug-of-War” entailed a cleanup of the river primarily on the Kentucky side from the U.S. 119 Bridge to near Williamson PK-8. Officials said a total of 819 old tires — most of which had been in the river for decades—were pulled and hauled away for recycling on the first day. Due to this week’s heavy rainfall that resulted in elevated river levels, officials said scheduled work for Thursday and Saturday was postponed until river conditions improve.
Tishomingo, OKKXII.com

Local group cleans up Blue River campground

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Last month a post by the blue river fishing and hunting Facebook page asked guests to be better about cleaning up after themselves. One local man decided to take matters into his own hands and got some help from the community. The post came after a...
Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet inspecting Ohio River Bridges this week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled their annual walk-through inspections of Ohio River bridges this week. Starting Tuesday, August 17th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, the U.S. 231 Ohio River “William Natcher” bridge in Owensboro. The inspection is in the Northbound lane only as traffic will be moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
Environmentdublinohiousa.gov

Annual Mike Utt Scioto River Clean Up

Clean water matters. What flows downstream and through our rivers affects our livelihood, wildlife and environment. The City of Dublin is pleased to host an annual river clean up to raise awareness about and make important contributions to the overall health of the beautiful Scioto River. Each year, residents, families and groups come to Scioto Park to pay homage to the importance of clean waterways by volunteering their time to conduct a river clean up.
Indiana Stateowensbororadio.com

Senate Infrastructure Plan Could Mean No Tolls For Southern Indiana Bridge

The massive federal transportation package could spare drivers in southern Indiana from having to pay tolls on a new bridge across the Ohio River. The judge executive in Henderson County, Kentucky on Monday said the new trillion-dollar package could provide enough money to cover the cost of the bridge between Evansville and Henderson. Judge Executive Brad Schneider says Indiana and Kentucky have a strong argument to make for getting some of the competitive grant money for the bridge project. Planners are continuing to look at a new bridge over the river in southern Indiana, but they have not settled on a final plan just yet.
Mason County, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Mason County Memories… La Belle Rivière (Beautiful River)

It has been 352 years since Europeans first visited the river called Mosopeleacipi by the Miami, Spelewathiipi by the Shawnee, and Ohi:yo’ or “Great River” by the Seneca. Christened la Belle Rivière or “Beautiful River” by the French in 1669, formally designated the Ohio by both the French and British not long after, and hailed as the River Jordan by slaves escaping to freedom in the North, our river has a long and storied history.
Van Wert, OHTimes-Bulletin

Danfoss doubles city clean up tickets to 300

VAN WERT — Danfoss has doubled the amount of resources for the Van Wert city-wide clean-up project. It is a very new member of the business community in Van Wert. The company recently acquired Eaton Corporation, doubling Danfoss’ hydraulics operations and adding to its industrial resume. Eaton’s hydraulic business is now held under the Danfoss Power Solutions segment. Soon after Danfoss learned of the city-wide clean-up day, they contacted Mayor Markward offering to double the amount of funds toward the project.
Washington StateWashington Times-Herald

Girl Scout clean up Washington

A new group this year for Team Up to Clean Up, Girl Scout Troop 320, picked up trash downtown Saturday. Officer Cox of the Washington Police Department thanked the girls and gave them a safety briefing before they began their trash pickup. If your group or organization is interested in...
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Volunteer divers clean up Willamette River Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office and Rescue volunteers teamed up with the Springfield Elks Lodge to do another underwater river clean-up Sunday morning. It's part of an effort to remove trash from the Willamette and McKenzie Rivers. The partnership with the Springfield Elks Lodge began three years...
Patoka, INduboiscountyherald.com

Patoka Lake Clean Up

The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee encourages individuals, families, friends and service groups to save the date for the 14th annual Patoka Lake Clean Up on Saturday, Aug. 28. Changes for 2021 include online sign up, morning registration at six designated boat ramps instead of a central location and free...
Wisconsin Statensarrow.com

Earthlings participate in Wisconsin River clean up

Avery Bussan of Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H club led the Wisconsin River clean up event near the VFW. Community service is an important part of 4-H. In photo: Avery Bussan, Heidi Cronin, Charlie Nelson, Jamie Wallace, Brayden Wallace and the dog Finnigan. Full text available to subscribers only. If you...
Paradise, CAculvercityobserver.com

Paradise Lost, Again

Once again, an entire California town has been lost to a wildfire. Greenville CA population 1169 is a fraction the size of Paradise, which burned to the ground in 2018. But its loss is no less tragic for its residents. According to the AP, "the Dixie Fire tore through the...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

Unclaimed Property Auction Set at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia treasurer's office will hold two auctions for unclaimed property at the State Fair this month. The auctions will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Fairlea, the office said in a news release. Among the items up for...
