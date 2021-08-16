Women’s MMA Weekend Review: Sorenson and Araneda Victorious

While taking time away to focus on her health, Pam Sorenson knew she also wanted more. As she worked to get to where she is today, feeling the best she has ever felt, she now has a new home with Bellator MMA. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion asked for her release from the promotion which has had some difficulties putting on events during the COVID-19 pandemic, and shortly after the release was granted, she signed with her new promotion.