Women’s MMA Weekend Review: Sorenson and Araneda Victorious
Two women’s MMA fights were highlighted this week. First we had Pam Sorenson against Roberta Samad at Bellator 264. This one went pretty much as we expected as far as what each fighter would look to do. It was a fun fight with Sorenson pulling out the split decision victory. The other bout didn’t happen. Diana Reyes was replaced in her bout with Jennifer Araneda by Adriana Lugo. Arenda needed just over a minute to secure an armbar submission.combatpress.com
Comments / 0