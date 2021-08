Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards and rushed twice for no gain in Thursday's 22-13 preseason win over Washington. He had no touchdowns or turnovers. After watching Cam Newton lead the offense to a field goal on his second drive, Jones came in and got the same result on the team's third possession, though the rookie would have had a touchdown if Kristian Wilkerson had been able to haul in a well-placed deep ball in the end zone. Jones moved the offense well throughout his time in the game, but on a Patriots team without much talent on the outside, Newton's mobility and leadership give him the inside track on the starting quarterback job. Expect Jones to see plenty of action in preseason Week 2 against the Eagles as the Patriots continue to evaluate what they have in the 15th overall pick out of Alabama.