Taco Bell is a popular fast food chain, and there are so many reasons why their tacos are so delicious. Many people also love their sauces that add extra flavor to the dish, whether it's their hot sauce packets or nacho cheese sauce, the latter of which got an unexpected upgrade earlier this year. And, if you're always leaving Taco Bell with extra sauce packets to hoard for later, then we have good news for you. These new tortilla chips from Aldi may be the next best thing.