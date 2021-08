The foldable phones by Samsung reached the third generation. The Korean giant just launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 which solves all the problems of the previous generations and adds a lot of really interesting features such as the S Pen borrowed from the Samsung Galaxy Note series. But is it really the best foldable phone in the market that can transform into a tablet or you can find something better from other brands? The only foldable phone which is able to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 globally is the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and this is a comparison between their specifications.