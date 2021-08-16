Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls launching for Apple Arcade 'soon'

In a surprise announcement, developer Mistwalker has confirmed that "Fantasian" part two will be available as a free update to Apple Arcade subscribers on Friday, August 13. "Fantasian" is one of Apple Arcade's more ambitious titles with "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi at its helm. The game launched with only its first half complete, and the developer says the second part will arrive on Friday. — The release of Part 2 of Fantasian marks the completion of the saga. It ended up being, rather unexpectedly, about twice the volume of Part 1 and is more quest-driven, giving players the ability to progress through the world at their own pace. Boss encounters are even more unique than before. On behalf of all the dev team members, diorama artisans, and musical talent including Uematsu-san — I think we can safely say that we left nothing on the table. We have carefully sculpted the experience preserving the 'warmth' of the dioramas with every attention to detail. I encourage everyone to experience this mysterious 'emotional' energy, which is at the very heart of Fantasian.