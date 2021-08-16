Cancel
Video Games

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls launching for Apple Arcade 'soon'

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has announced that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be launching exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service "soon". The Apple Arcade store page is here, and the official website is here. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was originally announced as a free-to-play mobile title back in 2018, and the game...

www.rpgsite.net

#Apple Arcade#Castlevania#Konami
